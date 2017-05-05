Paula’s Picks: La Loma

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Paula went down to one of her favorite Mexican restaurants, La Loma, to check out some delicious food you can get for Cinco de Mayo. They have some tasty margaritas, including the Mexican Flag Margarita. Today only, they're going to have an Arta Tequila Photo Booth and Arta Tequila Margarita on special if you check in on Facebook.

La Loma recently opened their new location downtown on 18th street. They offer complimentary valet parking every day after 5PM. La Loma is opening a new concept, Sierra Grill, in September in Lone Tree. They're also opening a new La Loma location in Castle Rock next year.

La Loma Restaurant wants to help you celebrate Cinco de Mayo, so in honor of the holiday, they're offering a half price deal: Pay $37.50 and get a $75 gift card. To get this deal, just go to the Colorado's Best Deals page. But hurry, this deal will sell out!