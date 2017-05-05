× Over a dozen Aunt Jemima products recalled due to listeria concerns

Pinnacle Foods Inc. is recalling more than a dozen of its Aunt Jemima frozen products because the items may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, no one has reported getting sick from any of the recalled products.

The recall includes varieties of the Aunt Jemima Frozen Pancakes, Frozen Waffles & Frozen French Toast Slices.

The products were sold nationwide and all “Best By” dates are being recalled.

Aunt Jemima Lil’ Griddlers Blueberry 14.5oz UPC : 019600054603

: 019600054603 Aunt Jemima Mini Pancakes 14.5oz UPC : 019600054801

: 019600054801 Aunt Jemima French Toast 12.5oz UPC : 019600057703

: 019600057703 Aunt Jemima Cinnamon French Toast 12.5oz UPC : 019600058908

: 019600058908 Aunt Jemima Whole Grain French Toast 12.5oz UPC : 019600059684

: 019600059684 Aunt Jemima Buttermilk Pancake Low Fat 14.5oz UPC : 019600061007

: 019600061007 Aunt Jemima Homestyle Waffle 17.18oz UPC : 019600062004

: 019600062004 Aunt Jemima Buttermilk Waffle 17.18oz UPC : 019600062103

: 019600062103 Aunt Jemima Blueberry Waffle 17.18oz UPC : 019600062202

: 019600062202 Aunt Jemima Low Fat Waffle 17.18oz UPC : 019600062301

: 019600062301 Aunt Jemima Blueberry Pancake 14.8oz UPC : 019600064701

: 019600064701 Aunt Jemima Oatmeal Pancake 14.8oz UPC : 019600064909

: 019600064909 Aunt Jemima Whole Grain Pancake 14.5oz UPC : 019600066408

: 019600066408 Aunt Jemima Buttermilk Pancake 14.8oz UPC : 019600068204

: 019600068204 Aunt Jemima Homestyle Pancake 14.8oz UPC : 019600069102

: 019600069102 Aunt Jemima 60ct Club Pancakes Premium UPC : 019600435907

: 019600435907 Aunt Jemima Pancake Mexico 60ct UPC: 019600435921

Two Pinnacle Foods Inc. products containing sausage and chicken are also being recalled.