Over a dozen Aunt Jemima products recalled due to listeria concerns
Pinnacle Foods Inc. is recalling more than a dozen of its Aunt Jemima frozen products because the items may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.
According to the Food and Drug Administration, no one has reported getting sick from any of the recalled products.
The recall includes varieties of the Aunt Jemima Frozen Pancakes, Frozen Waffles & Frozen French Toast Slices.
The products were sold nationwide and all “Best By” dates are being recalled.
- Aunt Jemima Lil’ Griddlers Blueberry 14.5oz UPC: 019600054603
- Aunt Jemima Mini Pancakes 14.5oz UPC: 019600054801
- Aunt Jemima French Toast 12.5oz UPC: 019600057703
- Aunt Jemima Cinnamon French Toast 12.5oz UPC: 019600058908
- Aunt Jemima Whole Grain French Toast 12.5oz UPC: 019600059684
- Aunt Jemima Buttermilk Pancake Low Fat 14.5oz UPC: 019600061007
- Aunt Jemima Homestyle Waffle 17.18oz UPC: 019600062004
- Aunt Jemima Buttermilk Waffle 17.18oz UPC: 019600062103
- Aunt Jemima Blueberry Waffle 17.18oz UPC: 019600062202
- Aunt Jemima Low Fat Waffle 17.18oz UPC: 019600062301
- Aunt Jemima Blueberry Pancake 14.8oz UPC: 019600064701
- Aunt Jemima Oatmeal Pancake 14.8oz UPC: 019600064909
- Aunt Jemima Whole Grain Pancake 14.5oz UPC: 019600066408
- Aunt Jemima Buttermilk Pancake 14.8oz UPC: 019600068204
- Aunt Jemima Homestyle Pancake 14.8oz UPC: 019600069102
- Aunt Jemima 60ct Club Pancakes Premium UPC: 019600435907
- Aunt Jemima Pancake Mexico 60ct UPC: 019600435921
Two Pinnacle Foods Inc. products containing sausage and chicken are also being recalled.
- Aunt Jemima French Toast & Sausage 5.5oz UPC: 051000063915
- Hungry Man Selects Chicken & Waffles 8/16oz UPC: 658276202903