One suspect arrested, search for another underway in Jeffco murder

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — An arrest was made Friday in the murder of a man in Jefferson County.

Samuel Stewart was found in a car on Maplewood Drive in Littleton after he had been shot several times earlier this week.

Investigators said they arrested Jordan Lemarinel in connection with the killing. He was being held on suspicion of first degree murder.

Police were still looking for a second suspect, Kenneth Crise. He was wanted for the same charge.

Anyone who knows Crise’s whereabouts was asked to call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.