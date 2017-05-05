On The Road: Dinosaur National Monument

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DINOSAUR -- We're on the road again! This time to the community of Dinosaur in the northwest corner of Colorado (at your request).

Last week, we asked viewers to vote on a location to send Channel 2's Kevin Torres. They chose the the Moffat County town as their top pick. CLICK HERE to vote for next week's location!

While in Dinosaur, Kevin visited Dinosaur National Monument. To see what he discovered, hit 'play' on the video report above.

Editor's Note: Each week you'll get a chance to choose Kevin's next On The Road location for Unique 2 Colorado, so keep casting your votes!