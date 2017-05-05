Lawmakers push bill to have oil and gas companies map all wells in state

DENVER — Two Colorado State House Democrats introduced legislation Friday in reaction to the deadly house explosion and fire in Firestone that killed two men last month.

The legislation would require all oil and gas companies to map every well they own in the state and provide that information to local governments.

Fire officials said Tuesday the home explosion and fire on April 17 was caused by gas that entered the home through a cut, abandoned flow line from a well.

In response, Gov. John Hickenlooper ordered a statewide review of oil and gas operations.

The bill is moving quickly because the General Assembly ends next week.

A committee hearing has been scheduled for 1 p.m. Friday to debate the bill. But it faces an uphill climb with other lawmakers at the State Capitol.