Officer shot at Motel 6 in Braintree, Mass.; Suspect barricaded in motel room

BRAINTREE, Mass. — A police officer was shot at a Motel 6 in Braintree, Massachusetts Friday.

Police said the suspect was barricaded in a motel room late Friday night. Witnesses said gunshots came from inside the motel room earlier in the evening.

Boston 25 News reported the officer was speaking while emergency crews transported him to Boston Medical Center. His injuries were not life-threatening.

More details about this situation were not available.