Med-Fit Health Tip of the Week: Alcohol and Your Metabolism

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you're planning to celebrate Cinco de Mayo today with a cocktail, here's a reason to keep margaritas to a minimum. In today's Health Tip, Colorado's Best Nutrition and Weight Loss Expert, Dr. Angela Tran, shares one of the reasons drinking alcohol can cause you to gain weight.

If you want more sound advice, you can call Dr. Angela for a free consultation at (303)321-0023. At Med-Fit Medical Weight Loss, they design custom programs with input and oversight from a Medical Doctor. Find them online at DenverWeightLossClinic.com.