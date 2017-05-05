Kentucky Derby causing hats to fly off the shelves at Denver hat store

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The fact is, most folks don't wear hats these days. Maybe a knit cap in the winter, or baseball caps, "I think they're timid, shy, they think that people are going to look at them too much," theorizes Goorin Bros. shopkeeper Larry Nix.

It's not like you need a reason to wear a hat, but if you did, the Kentucky Derby is a pretty good one. "I think it came from the era of men just wearing hats and it just kept building and building and women, probably with the adornment and the crazy fascinators and everything, I don't think men wanted to be left out," Nix explained.

Since the doors opened for business Friday at Goorin Bros. hat shop in Larimer Square, hatless heads have been racing in looking for the perfect lid.

But if you are a first time hat buyer, Larry Nix offers a little advice. "Number one style tip, have an idea of what you are going to be wearing, absolutely."

In other words, don't start with the hat, but end with it.

And Nix says you don't need a derby for an excuse to wear a cool hat, "If you are going outside, put a hat on. Look like somebody. Be somebody."