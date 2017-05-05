Pro Football Hall of Famer and former Buffalo Bills QB Jim Kelly stopped by today. Many don’t know that he is a head and neck cancer survivor. He’s on a mission to inspire and help others faced with this disease though a national awareness campaign, Your Cancer Game Plan. He’s even speaking with local nurses in the area about the program later today.
Jim Kelly talks about Your Cancer Game
-
Football Legend Jim Kelly Talks Head & Neck Cancer
-
Broncos go all offense with their final picks of the NFL Draft
-
Two Time Cancer Survivor Headed to The North Pole
-
Man running 20,000 miles across America to inspire kids to exercise
-
Tom Brady wins historic Super Bowl for mother who is battling cancer
-
-
Study: Low-dose aspirin linked to lower breast cancer risk
-
Ryan Seacrest introduced as Kelly Ripa’s new co-host on ‘Live’
-
Joe Biden calls cancer ‘the only bipartisan thing left in America’ in SXSW speech
-
How to prevent cervical cancer
-
Dying author writes heartbreaking dating profile for husband
-
-
Local doctors react to jump in colorectal cancers in patients under age 50
-
Adams County firefighter loses battle with cancer
-
Family reflects on epic live TV fail of children crashing live BBC interview