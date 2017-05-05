Watch live: ‘Everyday’

Jim Kelly talks about Your Cancer Game

May 5, 2017

Pro Football Hall of Famer and former Buffalo Bills QB Jim Kelly stopped by today. Many don’t know that he is a head and neck cancer survivor.  He’s on a mission to inspire and help others faced with this disease though a national awareness campaign, Your Cancer Game Plan. He’s even speaking with local nurses in the area about the program later today.