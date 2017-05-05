Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In the Summer you usually feel like eating a little lighter and healthier, and that's why we're celebrating International Mediterranean Diet Month in May! It's a healthy plan that can help almost anyone lose weight and feel better. Here to help us get started is our Registered Dietitian Courtney Kiang from The Little Clinic at King Soopers.

Here's the information to get your discount on the four-week Mediterranean Diet Meal Plan. Just visit OldWaysWebStore.org and use the discount code "KROGER 20" to get 20% off.

Remember, Courtney and the other Dietitians at The Little Clinic inside select King Soopers would love you help you. For more information about pricing and services, just send an email to Dietitians@TheLittleClinic.com. And be sure to follow them on Instagram.