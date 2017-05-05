Greeley family pleads for public’s help to catch road rage killer of young father

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREELEY, Colo. -- His family says 33-year-old Alberto Ruiz Jr. loved his wife Alexis and their little boy and girl.

"Berto was our joy. His hugs brought us comfort. His jokes brought us laughter and his smile brought us peace," said his brother Art Ruiz while fighting back tears.

"No one deserves to go through what our family is going through. His children are young and have been crying themselves to sleep each night waiting for their daddy to come home from work."

But on April 25th someone driving an older model pickup shot Ruiz in the head during a road rage incident in Greeley.

Ruiz was driving a work truck on a concrete job for his employer around 11 a.m.

Several witnesses told investigators the shooting happened after a traffic altercation near the 3000 block of 29th street.

Police said the suspect vehicle captured on surveillance is a tan or gold 1998-to-2003 Chevy S-10 with black fender skirts.

Investigators have received hundreds of calls from people around the Rocky Mountain region who think they've seen the truck but police still don't know if it has Colorado plates.

"We're following up on hundreds and hundreds of vehicles that match that specific area we do not have license plate information at this time," said Lt. Adam Turk who leads detectives in the Greeley Police Department.

"This is a safe city and events like this cut to the heart of our community."

Ruiz's family calls their loss "unfathomable" asking anyone with information about the killer or killers to step forward.

"We are in hope that justice is brought upon the perpetrator and he is unable to inflict pain on anyone else or anyone else's family," Art Ruiz said.

Anyone with information about the truck or the killing is asked to call Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information leading to an arrest and filing of charges could earn a $2,000 reward.