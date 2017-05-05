Great Products For Creating Your Own Fiesta at Home

It's Cinco de Mayo! If you want to create authentic Mexican meals all year round, we have a few kitchen gadgets that will make all of your fiestas memorable:
- Cucinapro Empanada and Churro Maker. Make churros and empanadas in minutes! This is a healthier alternative to the traditional frying method, and it includes a dough cutter.
- Cucinapro Flatbread and Tortilla Maker. Make authentic homemade tacos, tostadas, quesadillas and gyros. It flattens and bakes 10 inch tortilla wraps, pita, chapatti and other flatbreads. Our Producer Cori tried it out using organic gluten free buckwheat flour and says the tortillas still turned out great! She says if she could make a tortilla, anyone can.
- Camerons Products Tortilla Warmer. Put in the microwave for 45-60 seconds for up to 12 tortillas. They will stay hot for an hour. It can also be used for rolls, muffins, hot dog buns, and even baked potatoes!
- Good Cooking's Ceramic Molcajete Mortar and Pestle. Make your favorite dips at home with this set! The mortar features a non-slip silicon base for support, and the pestle has an easy-grip silicone handle to make crushing and grinding quick and easy. And, they're dishwasher safe, so clean up is easy, too.
- D'Eco Unbreakable Margarita Glasses. These glasses are made from tritan, a plastic type material that looks and feels like glass, but won't shatter or break.
- Rush Loyal Oversized Margarita Glass. This glass holds a quarter of a gallon (33 ounces) of liquid! It's hand blown glass that's perfect for any fiesta.