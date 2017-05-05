Gold Cup Games Coming to Sports Authority Field

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Every two years, the world crowns a new Champion of the CON CA CAF Gold Cup. It's the premier soccer event for national teams around the globe. This Summer a new Gold Cup Champion will be named, and some of the tournament games are happening right here in Denver. We are joined by the Prestigious Gold Cup Trophy and Matthew Payne, Executive Director of the Denver Sports Commission.

The Gold Cup Games are happening on July 13 at Sports Authority Field. To see a full schedule of the 2017 Gold Cup and get tickets to the games here in Denver, check out GoldCup.org.