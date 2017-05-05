Former Broncos quarterback Jay Cutler retires, joins Fox Sports as analyst

LOS ANGELES — Jay Cutler is leaving the NFL field for the NFL booth.

The former Broncos and Chicago Bears quarterback is stepping away from the game to join Fox Sports as a game analyst for the 2017 NFL season, the network announced Friday.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Jay to the Fox Sports family,” John Entz, Fox Sports’ president of production and executive producer, said in a statement. “We’re very excited about the potential he brings to the booth and are looking forward to hearing his analysis.”

Cutler will be in the booth alongside announcer Kevin Burkhardt, analyst Charles Davis and sideline reporter Pam Oliver.

“I don’t know if retirement is the right word; I don’t feel that anyone ever really retires from the NFL,” Cutler said in a statement. “Words can’t express how grateful I am to everyone who helped me along my journey.

“This is an exciting new chapter for me in football. I love the game so much and look forward to having a lot of fun on the road this year for Fox Sports.”

Cutler was taken by the Broncos with the 11th overall pick in 2006. Then-coach Mike Shanahan thrust him into the starting lineup, replacing Jake Plummer for the final five games of the season.

He went 2-3, then was 32-32 the next two seasons when Shanahan was fired after the 2008 season.

The Broncos hired New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, who engineered a deal by trading Cutler to the Bears.

In 2010, he helped the Bears reach the NFC Championship Game. After going 10-5 in 2012, Cutler’s play on the field deteriorated, and he went 17-29 in his last four seasons.

He only played five games last season because of injury and the Bears cut him in the offseason.

Over his 11-year career, Cutler racked up 32,467 passing yards and 208 touchdowns, but was only 68-71 as a starter.