Forecast streamflow on Cache La Poudre near 100%

COLORADO – The latest data suggest that the Spring-Summer water supply and recreation on the Cache La Poudre west of Fort Collins is in good shape.

Contributing river basin snow-water-equivalent (SWE) range from 91% of average across the Cache La Poudre Basin to 102% across the Big Thompson Basin. The Colorado Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) crunched the numbers and are forecasting a May-July streamflow of 98% of average on the Cache La Poudre at the mouth of the canyon.

Maximum streamflow of 3400 cubic feet per second (CFS) normally occurs on June 10. Based on the NRCS forecast the maximum flow this June will be 98% of 3400 CFS or 3332 CFS.