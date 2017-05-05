Football Legend Jim Kelly Talks Head & Neck Cancer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Pro Football Hall of Famer and former Buffalo Bills QB Jim Kelly stopped by today. Many don’t know that he is a head and neck cancer survivor. He’s on a mission to inspire and help others faced with this disease though a national awareness campaign, Your Cancer Game Plan. He’s even speaking with local nurses in the area about the program later today.

You can learn more about Jim Kelly's Foundation, Hunter's Hope. Hunter’s Hope Foundation was established to address the acute need for information and research with respect to Krabbe Disease and related Leukodystrophies.