Cochino Taco’s Cinco de Mayo Weekend

There's lots of celebrating going on this weekend. If you're looking for a place to go for a fiesta, head over to Cochino Taco in Englewood for a Cinco de Mayo Weekend sponsored by Arta Tequila. There will be lots of food, fun, and live music. You can get two crunchy tacos for $5, served up in a taco truck. They're going to have all kinds of drink specials, including $3 Negra Modelo and Pacifico beer, $5 Arta Tequila margaritas, and $4 Mango Jalapeno Arta Blanco shots. Also part of the fun is a raffle drawing for a helicopter tour of Denver in the Arta Tequila helicopter. You must be present for the Cinco Hangover Brunch on Sunday to win. It's all happening at Cochino Taco.