There's lots of celebrating going on this weekend. If you're looking for a place to go for a fiesta, head over to Cochino Taco in Englewood for a Cinco de Mayo Weekend sponsored by Arta Tequila. There will be lots of food, fun, and live music. You can get two crunchy tacos for $5, served up in a taco truck. They're going to have all kinds of drink specials, including $3 Negra Modelo and Pacifico beer, $5 Arta Tequila margaritas, and $4 Mango Jalapeno Arta Blanco shots. Also part of the fun is a raffle drawing for a helicopter tour of Denver in the Arta Tequila helicopter. You must be present for the Cinco Hangover Brunch on Sunday to win. It's all happening at Cochino Taco.
Cochino Taco’s Cinco de Mayo Weekend
