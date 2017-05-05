× City of Boulder donates to fund helping immigrants pay for education

BOULDER, Colo. — In what the city called “a gesture of appreciation and solidarity,” the City of Boulder transferred $10,000 from the City Manager’s Office to a new student relief fund that assists immigrant students at the University of Colorado Boulder, according to a spokesperson Friday.

The payment was approved by the Boulder City Council after the CU Regents expressed their desire to establish a fund for students enrolled in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) and Advancing Students for a Stronger Economy Tomorrow (ASSET) programs.

According to a press release from the City of Boulder, many of the students who will be eligible for this assistance came to the United States as children but are prevented from accessing federal or state financial aid because of their families’ immigration status.

The release continues, saying “The fund has been created through and is being managed by the CU Foundation to ensure that the money comes from private philanthropy and other sources unrelated to tuition dollars or to the university’s general fund revenue.”

Boulder City Manager Jane Brautigam outlined the motivation behind the fund, saying it’s “consistent with our community’s values and our commitment to making Boulder an inclusive and welcoming place.”

Brautigam also solicited donations to the fund, asking those interested in making a donation to contact the CU Foundation.