Celebrating Cinco De Mayo with SOL Mexican Cocina

SOL Mexican Cocina is celebrating Cinco De Mayo with an all-day fiesta featuring live music, food and drink specials. The restaurant is offering several drink specials throughout the day including special prices on margaritas, sangria, tequila infusion shots and beer as well as a food specials including special street tacos, chicken taquitos, hot cheetos elite and a Baja tostada.

SOL Mexican Cocina’s Watermelon Margarita Recipe

Lime wheel

Chile con limon, sugar or salt (for rim of glass)

2/3 c. peeled and seeded watermelon chunks

1 oz. Casa Noble Tequila Blanco

2 T. (1 oz.) fresh-squeezed lime juice

1 1/2 T (3/4 oz.) agave nectar

Ice cubes

Rub the rim of a 12-oz. glass with the lime and rim with salt, sugar or chile con lion and set aside. Muddle the watermelon cubes in a cocktail shaker with the lime, agave nectar and tequila. Add 1 cup of ice, cover tightly and shake well. Fill the prepared glass with fresh ice and strain the margarita over it. Garnish with a lime wheel.

SOL Mexican Cocina’s Baja Tostada

1 Fried Tostada

1T Guacamole

1oz Shredded lettuce

.5 oz Crab meat

.5 oz Spanish octopus

.5 oz Cooked shrimp, diced

1oz Pico de gallo

1Tbs Diced red onions

1 lime

Pinch salt

.5 oz Clamato

.5 oz Hot sauce

.5 oz Mexican crema

1 quarter of an avocado, diced

Touch of Worcestershire sauce

Cilantro, to garnish

On your tostada place the guacamole on the center of the tostada, then put the lettuce on top. Set aside. In a mixing bowl, Combine all seafood portions, pico, onions and salt. Cut lime in half and squeeze juice into bowl, mix together thoroughly. Place seafood mix on top of lettuce on the tostada. Next drizzle the clamato, hot sauce, and crema over the top of the tostada. Make sure to get full coverage with all products. Cut the quarter avocado into small diced and place on top of tostada. Drizzle the top of tostada with just a touch of worcestershire sauce. Place a spring of cilantro on top for garnish. Serve.