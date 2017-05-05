Celebrating Cinco de Mayo with Lime

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Lime is a locally owned and operated restaurant, serving the Denver area since 2001 and located on the 3rd floor of the Denver Pavilions Mall at 16th and Glenarm, downtown.



Stuffed Avocado & Margarita:

One of Lime's signature entrees is the Stuffed Avocado. Made with two avocado halves filled with Lime's famous chicken tinga recipe, which includes cream cheese, jack cheese and lightly battered, fried, and served on a bed of red or green chili. When you cut into the avocado you discover a deliciously melted cheese and chicken heaven. However, no entree is complete without our famous 22oz Mighty Margarita. Our award winning margaritas are mixed from our house made sweet and sour & Sauza Tequila. The tequila selection at Lime is second to none, offering more than 170 tequila brands and counting.

Cinco De Mayo Celebration: Lime will be celebrating Cinco De Mayo all day at our downtown location starting at 11am on Friday. Featuring delicious food, amazing drink specials, live DJ, Photo booth and Mariachi Band. For additional information you can visit us at EatatLime.com or give them a call at 303.629.5463.