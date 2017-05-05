× Aurora closes Jewell Wetlands Park due to coyote activity

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora Parks and Recreation closed the Jewell Wetlands Friday night because of coyotes in the area.

“Out of an abundance of caution due to recent coyote activity, we will be closing the trails within Jewell Wetlands to users effective this evening,” The department said on Facebook.

“This is expected to be a short-term, seasonal closure that will last only a few weeks. This effort is aimed at reducing conflict and protecting wildlife, citizens and their pets.”

The Jewell Wetlands Park is just west of I-225 at East Jewell Avenue and South Potomac Street.

RELATED: Living with coyotes in Colorado