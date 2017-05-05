19-year-old cyclist killed in collision with truck in Boulder County

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A 19-year-old man died after his bicycle collided with a 2004 Ford pickup truck on Thursday afternoon, the Colorado State Patrol said.

The crash happened at Sunshine Canyon Drive and Seven Hills Drive about 1 p.m., the Colorado State Patrol said.

The cyclist was transported to Boulder Community Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities have not released his name and did not have identification on him. The Boulder County Coroner’s Office will perform an autopsy and notify next of kin.

The man driving the pickup stayed at the scene and cooperated with authorities, the Colorado State Patrol said. Drug and alcohol use is not suspected in the crash.