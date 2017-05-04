× Well linked to deadly home explosion in Firestone had multiple owners

FIRESTONE, Colo. — The deadly home explosion in Firestone last month was caused by gas that entered the home through a cut, abandoned flow line from a well, investigators said.

FOX31 tracked down the operators of the deadly well throughout the years as it changed hands four times.

It’s not known who is responsible for the broken line, but neighbors are concerned about what’s beneath their own homes.

The explosion and fire happened about 4:45 p.m. on April 17 in the 6300 block of Twilight Avenue.

The uncapped, abandoned line was about 5 feet from the foundation of the home.

“Investigators have reached the conclusion that the origin and cause of the explosion and subsequent fire that destroyed the Martinez home and damaged the neighboring home resulting in the deaths of Mark Martinez and Joey Irwin and the severe injury to Erin Martinez was unrefined, non-odorized gas that entered the home through a French Drain and Sump Pit due to a cut, abandoned gas flow line attached to an oil and gas well in the vicinity that, while abandoned, had not been disconnected from the wellhead and capped,” firefighters said in a statement.

FOX31 uncovered the ownership history of the well that caused the explosion:

Gerrity

1982 Gerrity Oil started with four wells in the Wattenberg Field of Colorado’s Denver-Julesburg basin, which covers Weld, Adams, Broomfield and Boulder counties.

Patina

In May 1996, Gerrity Oil and Gas became subsidiary of Patina Oil and Gas.

Patina, from its inaugural day, became the largest operator in Wattenberg, responsible for producing more than 30 percent of the field’s production.

Within a 40-mile radius, Patina held financial stakes in 3,550 producing wells and, perhaps more impressive, maintained operational control over 95 percent of the wells in which it retained an interest.

Better than 95 percent of the wells drilled at Wattenberg became producers, a success rate that made drilling at Wattenberg a low-risk venture in a high-risk industry.

Nobel

Nobel Energy Inc, headquartered in Houston, bought Patina in 2005.

The company’s primary holdings are in Wattenberg Field and a basin in Delaware.

In 2015, Nobel settled a claim by EPA that its battery tanks were emitting noxious gasses. The company paid $1.475 million to Colorado.

Anadarko

In 2006, Anadarko bought Kerr McGee Corporation for $18 Billion.

In Jan. 2015, Anadarko paid $5.15 billion to trust for settlement proceeds in New York district case for settlements in 2,700 sites in 47 states.

In 2016, 103,367,070 barrels of oil were produced in Weld County.

Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper called for a statewide review of oil and gas operations.