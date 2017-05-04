Tomer’s Trails: Getting ready for hiking season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLORADO - Now is the time to start preparing for the Summer hiking season. If you've taken the Winter off then you'll want to start small.

The better shape you're in (both mental and physical) the more you'll enjoy the climb and reduce your risk of injury.

You'll want to maximize vertical gain or "hills" to prepare for the bigger peaks.

There are so many options up and down the Front Range. A few suggestions include Mount Falcon near Morrison, Green Mountain and the Hogback in Lakewood, South Boulder Peak & Bear Peak in Boulder, and Horsetooth Rock west of Fort Collins.

I suggest starting slow and building up over the course of weeks. Don't rush.

If you'd like to go more in-depth don't be afraid to seek help from a personal trainer.