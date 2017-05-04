× Teen caught by K-9 suspected of breaking into 50 cars in a week

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — An 18-year-old boy in Colorado Springs is suspected of breaking into approximately 50 vehicles in one week.

The Colorado Springs Police Department said officers got a report of a burglary in progress at 2 a.m. on Monday.

According to police, the suspect had taken a remote control for the garage door from an unlocked car parked outside the home and used the remote to get into the garage.

When officers responded to the area they saw a man dressed in black. When the man saw the officers, he ran, police said.

Investigators set up a perimeter and brought in K-9 Ozzie and his partner Officer Alan Radke. They conducted searched the area for about an hour before finding the suspect hiding in someone’s backyard.

The police department later identified as Skyler Vincent.

Investigators said they used surveillance video from the neighborhood to identify two additional suspects involved in the thefts: 19-year-old Chad Pamphile and a juvenile male.

“This group is responsible for entering approximately 50 vehicles in separate neighborhoods, taking items ranging from change, small electronics to purses and even a handgun,” investigators stated Thursday.

In all cases, the vehicles entered were unlocked, police said.

Police are still investigating the case and ask anyone with information to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.