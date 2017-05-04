× Teachers set up fund for family of 11-year-old student hit by SUV

DENVER — A group of teachers has set up a fundraiser to help the family of an 11-year-old student who was hit and killed while crossing the street in southeast Denver on Monday night.

Damian Solis was in fifth grade at Rocky Mountain Prep Creekside Elementary Charter School, school officials said on the GoFundMe page.

“Damian, a founding scholar at Creekside, was taught and loved by many of us,” Rachel Van Brocklin wrote. “This loss is horrific for our community.”

“Damian was smart, he was witty, and he had an enormous heart,” Van Brocklin stated. “In the five years that we knew him, his deep empathy for others never wavered: he was a sweet student, a loyal friend, and a protective brother.”

Solis has a younger sister who is in first grade, organizers said.

The driver involved in the crash remained at the scene. The Colorado State Patrol said they did not believe she was speeding, or driving while impaired, and she is not facing any charges.

Investigators said Solis was not in a crosswalk and the area is unlit.