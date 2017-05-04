SWAT team searches storage lot in Adams County in motor vehicle theft cases

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — SWAT team members were out with guns drawn at a business near East 58th Avenue and York Street Thursday afternoon.

SkyFOX was over the scene at 4:30 p.m. We did not show the video live because it would reveal the positions of law enforcement officers.

Members of the Metropolitan Auto Theft Task Force executed a search warrant at the storage facility to collect evidence pertaining vehicle theft.

“This storage lot was a location where stolen vehicles were possibly being stored. There was a possibility that armed individuals may have been in the storage lot at the time of the search warrant, so the Northglenn/Thornton SWAT and Adams County SWAT teams assisted,” a statement said.

There were at least two armored vehicles and at least one K-9 unit at the scene.

SWAT officers could be seen searching sheds, semi trucks and vehicles on the property.

Investigators said they recovered five stolen vehicles in the lot, with dates of thefts going as far back as 2014. They arrested Matthew Melgosa, 32, on an unrelated felony warrant for motor vehicle theft.