COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Fire training will be held Thursday the Suncor Energy refinery plant, Adams County officials said.

The training will begin at 9 a.m., and will result in large flames and thick smoke.

Fire training: Today, May 4, Suncor Refinery Plant 1 beginning at 9 a. Large flames and thick smoke will result, but are not an emergency pic.twitter.com/OZTvYPU8QN — Adams County Gov't (@adamscountygov) May 4, 2017

While the flames and smoke will be seen across the metro area, officials stress there is not an emergency.