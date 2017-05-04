× Smoky Hill High School student dies suddenly after collapsing during lacrosse game

AURORA, Colo. — High school athletes across the Denver Metro area showed their support for Smoky Hill High School after a lacrosse player passed away Tuesday night.

Arapahoe County officials are looking into the sudden death and the investigation may take eight to 10 weeks.

The Cherry Creek School District said 15-year-old Kristin Callbeck collapsed during a lacrosse game Monday night. She was taken to the hospital, where she died.

A crisis team was at the school to help the students through this difficult time.

On Twitter, schools showed their support for the Smoky Hill community by using the hashtag ‘OneHerd’. Valor Christian and Ralston girls lacrosse teams created ribbons to show their support for Callbeck and the Buffs.

Thursday night the Smokey Hill lacrosse girls varsity team played Kennedy High School. Kennedy showed up with a large banner signed by students to show their support.

“It hits home. Nobody wants for that to happen. She was a young girl. She had a life ahead of her and the kids knew that. And they knew that Smoky needed them,” explained Toni Carral, the Assistant Coach for Kennedy’s team.

The Smokey Hill PTCO tweeted Thursday night information about a memorial service for Callbeck happening on Saturday, May 6. The service is from 2-4 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Centennial.