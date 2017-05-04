Single-engine airplane crashes, flips over at Centennial Airport

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — A single-engine airplane crashed at Centennial Airport on Thursday morning, South Metro Fire Rescue said.

The plane crashed about 11:30 a.m. just west of Runway 28 and flipped over, airport officials said.

One person was on board the plane and suffered minor injuries. They were treated at the scene. The name, age and gender of the pilot were not released.

Single-engine aircraft accident, RWY 10/28. 1person on board. South Metro Fire on scene. Stand by for more info. @SouthMetroPIO pic.twitter.com/1Iv8yg4mj0 — Centennial Airport (@FlyCentennial) May 4, 2017

The experimental plane was approaching from the east when the crash happened.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.