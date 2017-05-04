Scam alert: Callers claiming to be from Boulder County Sheriff’s Office

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — The district attorney’s office issued a new scam warning Thursday, saying there has been a “huge surge” in the number of people reporting calls from scammers claiming to be with the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office.

Multiple people have received a call or message from a person claiming to be an official from sheriff’s Office, District Attorney Stan Garnett said in a statement.

“When they return that call, they are connected to an ‘officer’ and told that they have failed to appear for either jury duty, or Grand Jury duty, and that they have received citations as a result,” Garnett stated.

The caller claims they need to pay a fee of hundreds, or sometimes thousands, of dollars to have the citation removed from their record.

“One of the main identifying features of this scam is that the caller will keep their target on the phone at all times, so that they cannot make a call themselves to check out the situation, or talk to a friend or relative,” Garnett warned. “Victims are kept on the phone as they visit their bank to withdraw cash.”

The caller then directs the victim to purchase Green Dot Moneypak cards and read them the number on the back of the card.

“The money is gone in seconds,” Garnett warned.

The scammers seem “very plausible” and appear to be targeting seniors, Garnett said.

For further information, or to report these or similar calls, please call the Community Protection Division of the District Attorney’s Office, at 303 441 3700.