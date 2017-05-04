× Salon competitor becomes good Samaritan after crash

PARKER, Colo. — Heather Berard says she and her staff at Hairstyling Connections would never have imagined a car coming through the window of their Pine Lane Plaza salon.

“It was very loud, all the windows shattered, her car was in the salon, we were all really scared.”

No one was hurt in the crash (the cause has not yet been released) but Berard’s stylists had nowhere to take clients, which included brides nervous about getting their hair done for the big day.

“We’re frantically trying to find a salon to accommodate 10 stylists plus the 13 people in the wedding party,” Beard said.

Help came from an unlikely place, a competitor less than 10 minutes away.

Michael Williams, owner of the Wisp Salon and Spa provided the entire staff with chairs to take clients.

“I don’t think there’s the capacity in town to take them all and I told Heather just keep your whole crew together, keep your whole staff together and come on in here we’ll figure it out.”

Berard said she was surprised and relieved to receive such a generous offer less than 24 hours after the accident occurred. “It is really great, I have to say being a hairstylist for 16 years, we do all stick together.”

Williams insists that he doesn’t see himself as a hero, just someone who believes in doing what’s right. “Just help somebody out who’s down, that’s all.” Berard added, “I think it is good to build each other up in this industry and to help each other out in any way you can.”