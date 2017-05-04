× Parker mayor ask salons to take in stylists after car crashes into Hair Styling Connections

PARKER, Colo. — The mayor of Parker is asking salon owners in the area if they can help ten stylists who suddenly have no where to work.

A car crashed into Hair Styling Connections in the Pine Lane Plaza on Parker Road on Wednesday morning.

Fortunately, no one was hurt, but the building was damaged.

According to Parker Mayor Mike Waid, the salon will be closed for a couple of weeks for repairs.

“There are 10 ladies who work there who are now in a real pinch,” Mayor Waid wrote on Facebook. “Does anyone have temporary space in their salons for these ladies to work?”

“If you do…please reach out to Heather Berard who owns Hair Styling Connections to offer assistance,” Waid wrote. “I know they have a client wedding coming up and are really worried about providing services. THANKS FOR HELPING A NEIGHBOR!”

There was no word on what led to the crash.