One person killed in shooting outside Aurora motel

AURORA, Colo. — One person was killed in a shooting in a parking lot at a motel early Thursday morning, the Aurora Police Department said.
The shooting happened about 1 p.m. at the Riviera Motel at 9100 E. Colfax Ave., police said.
The man was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police are investigating what led to the shooting. adding they don’t believe there is a threat to the public.
Police have not released any suspect information.
Both directions of Colfax Avenue were closed between Akron and Beeler streets for the investigation.
