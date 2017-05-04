Watch live: ‘Daybreak’
One person killed in shooting outside Aurora motel

Posted 4:52 am, May 4, 2017, by , Updated at 05:53AM, May 4, 2017

AURORA, Colo. — One person was killed in a shooting in a parking lot at a motel early Thursday morning, the Aurora Police Department said.

The shooting happened about 1 p.m. at the Riviera Motel at 9100 E. Colfax Ave., police said.

The man was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police are investigating what led to the shooting. adding they don’t believe there is a threat to the public.

Police have not released any suspect information.

Both directions of Colfax Avenue were closed between Akron and Beeler streets for the investigation.