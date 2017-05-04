MOPS International Celebrates Mothers All Year Round

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Mother's Day is next Sunday, but there's an organization that celebrates the holiday year round. MOPS International, which stands for Mothers of Preschoolers, has a mission to bring women together in their own cities to laugh, cry and embrace the journey of being a mother together, because raising humans is beautiful and hard! So who better to offer a few Mother's Day gift ideas than MOPS International President and CEO Mandy Arioto.

In honor of Mother's Day, MOPS is giving away free copies of MOPS Magazine, to you and your Mom friends, for the next 24 hours. Just send an email to magazines@mops.org. For more information on MOPS, call (888)910-6677, or visit MOPS.org.