May the 4th Be With You: Star Wars Day Home Goods

May the 4th be with you! It's Star Wars Day, and you can't show your true fandom unless you can celebrate the Star Wars Saga all year long. So we found some one-of-a-kind products that every Jedi needs in their home:

Darth Vader Self-Stirring Mug. May the force be stronger than your coffee! These revolving novelty mugs use the force to keep your coffee frothy without wasting clean spoons. Find it for $22.99.

Show your true Wookie spirit with these signature beer steins. They stand nine inches tall, hold up to 22 ounces, and the head-hinge keeps your drink from spilling. They're $39.99.

Salt and pepper shakers are sure to be the perfect accessory to your dining room table. These ceramic R2D2 and R2Q5 shakers are molded with accurate R2-details. They're $24.95 for the set.

Never burn your meals again with the Star Wars Death Star Kitchen Timer. It works for up to 60 minutes, and when the time runs out, the space station emits a green superlaser and sound. Find it for $29.99.

Rule your kitchen with an iron fist of force with right-handed Darth Vader Oven Glove. The replica glove is made from flexible, heat-resistant silicone that withstands up to 445 degrees! Find it for $24.95.

We found all these great Star Wars home goods at Amazon.com.