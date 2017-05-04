× Man sentenced in murder of 17-month-old son

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — Romon Enders was sentenced to 20 years in prison Thursday for child abuse resulting in death after killing his 17-month-old son.

Enders, 30, faced a sentence between 16 to 48 years in prison.

The man’s child, Jayden Hernandez, was found unresponsive and not breathing when paramedics arrived to 1666 Clinton St. in Aurora on March 21, 2015.

According to investigators, the toddler died of catastrophic brain injuries. He also had multiple bruises and rib fractures.

Assistant District Attorney Jess Redman described the child’s death, saying, “An unbelievable amount of force was applied to this 17-month-old child and caused his death. These injuries can’t be explained by anything other than a high speed car accident or a fall from a multi-story building, neither of which happened in this case.”

Enders was convicted in March of one count of knowing and reckless child abuse causing death. Enders said that other toddlers in the home caused the injuries by standing on Hernandez.