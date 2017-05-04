× Man sentenced in high-speed crash that left teens with life-threatening injuries

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — The man responsible for sending four teens to the hospital with severe injuries after a high-speed collision was sentenced to 18 years in prison on Thursday.

Fredrick Veloz, 33, was intoxicated when he reached speeds up to 80 miles per hour while fleeing from police on July 26, 2016.

Veloz was speeding the wrong way down Washington Avenue near 120th Ave. in Thornton when he slammed into a Chevrolet Impala carrying four teens.

Veloz got out of his car and ran before being arrested by Thornton police.

At the sentencing hearing, Chief District Attorney Brian Mason described Veloz as “literally every parent’s worst nightmare.”

Mason said Veloz was “high on meth, drunk on alcohol and behind the wheel of his black truck, a blazing out-of-control weapon of death.”

The teens in the car Veloz struck suffered injuries ranging from a broken jaw and femur to a skull fracture and brain hemorrhage.

“It is a miracle that those teenagers survived. The defendant is lucky that he is not being sentenced today for quadruple vehicular homicide,” said Mason.

Veloz pleaded guilty to 18 charges.

The judge at sentencing told Veloz, “What you did was the equivalent of a drive-by shooting with a 3,000 pound bullet. I can’t overstate the devastation you rained on these four families.”