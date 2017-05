× Man charged in Aurora double shooting

AURORA — Margarito Najera, 43, was in court Thursday and charged with murder and assault with a deadly weapon after a double shooting that left one person dead and another injured.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene and the other victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries after the April 28 shooting in the 9500 block of East 14th Avenue.

No bond has been issued for Najera and he is next due in court on August 14.