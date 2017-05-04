× Man accused of shooting, killing doctor while he helped woman makes plea agreement

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — The man accused of killing Centennial doctor Kenneth Atkinson outside his home while he helped a woman who had been shot during a domestic dispute pleaded guilty Thursday.

Kevin Lyons will get life in prison without parole, avoiding the possibility of facing the death penalty.

Previously, Kevin Lyons entered a plea of not guilty in Arapahoe County District Court Judge Carlos Samour Jr.’s courtroom. That happened in early March.

Samour ordered Lyons to undergo a court-ordered mental health evaluation at the Colorado Mental Health Institute at Pueblo.

A few months ago, Lyons was considered competent to stand trial after he underwent a medical evaluation after making loud outbursts in the courtroom.

Lyons faced 12 felony counts in the April 4, 2016 shooting death of Atkinson in a Centennial neighborhood. The charges included first-degree murder after deliberation, five counts of attempted first-degree murder and four counts of attempted first-degree murder of a peace officer.

Atkinson tried to help a neighbor who authorities said had been wounded by gunfire from Lyons. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Two women were wounded in the shooting, including Lyons’ wife, Elizabeth Lyons, 44. She and Laurie Juergens, 46, survived.