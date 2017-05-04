Inspections of oil and gas wells underway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Oil and gas well inspections are underway across the state, prompted by an order from the governor's office following the home explosion in Firestone April 17.

Fire investigators said a cut, abandoned flowline sent gas seeping into the house. It blew up, killing two people who were working on the hot water heater. A third person was injured.

Weld County Commissioners said Thursday they have reached out to the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission to set up a meeting about how well inspections will be done, how inspection reports will be recorded and how the reports will be made available to the public. No meeting date has been set yet.

But inspections are happening in Boulder County. Our crew was out with an inspector there Thursday. Boulder County has had an inspection program in place for two years because there aren't enough state inspectors to visit every site every year. See more in the video above.

RELATED: Interactive map shows location every oil and gas well in Colorado