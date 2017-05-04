Endless ski season planned at Squaw Valley for first time in history

SQUAW VALLEY ALPINE MEADOWS, LAKE TAHOE, CA – Ski operations will continue beyond July 4 for the first time in the resorts history.

Squaw Valley public relations says, “Winter and Summer will blend together in 2017 at Squaw Valley as the resort emerges from a historic winter and sets the stage to operate July 1-4 and Saturdays thereafter as long as conditions allow.”

714 inches of snow fell at Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows this season – that’s almost 60 feet. That included record amounts of snow in January and February.

As you can see from the Squaw Live Cam image above there’s still plenty of snow covering the slopes.

In Colorado, Arapahoe Basin stays open the longest with plans to close June 4, 2017.