Eliminate 25% of Your Body Fat in Just 35 Minutes!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Summer is creeping up quickly, so if you're hoping to slim down before pool season, there is a way to eliminate 25% of your fat in just 35 minutes. Here to tell us how millions of people are shedding inches for good is Trenton King and Jackie Maestas from Hollywood Body Laser Center. Trenton and Jackie are experts in the medspa industry, so they can explain exactly what CoolSculpting is and how it works. There's no surgery, no needles and no downtime!

Call Hollywood Body Laser Center today to schedule your free consultation. And for the first 15 callers to mention Colorado's Best, if you buy three CoolSculpting sessions, you can get one free! Plus, Hollywood Body Laser Center will also include 10 units of Botox for free!

Now is the time to call Hollywood Body Laser Center- you have nothing to lose but inches! Call (303)800-9933 or go to HollywoodBodyLaser.net. And remember to ask about their Red Carpet Assurance Program, they stand behind their experience in fat reduction. They also have financing options and body contouring procedures to fit any budget.