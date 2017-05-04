DIA passenger traffic hits record for 19th consecutive month

DENVER — Denver International Airport had the busiest March in the airport’s history with nearly 5.2 million passengers, airport officials said Thursday.

It’s the first time March passenger traffic surpassed 5 million passengers and the 19th consecutive month DIA set a record for travelers.

The March total of 5,193,855 passengers is an increase of more than 10 percent from the previous year.

Part of the increase is due to 7.9 percent more international fliers, officials said.

“We also saw the highest number of international passengers in a single month in the airport’s history,” airport CEO Kim Day said.

March included new service from Denver to Belize on Southwest Airlines and additional Lufthansa flights to Munich.

Mail, freight and express cargo operations also increased by 8.7 percent, officials said.