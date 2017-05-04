Darth Vader arrives at Denver airport on Star Wars Day

DENVER — The Denver International Airport had some arrivals from the Galactic Empire on Thursday.

Stormtroopers, aliens and even Darth Vader himself traveled to the airport in celebration of Star Wars Day.

The airport tweeted several photos with the hashtag #MayTheFourthBeWithYou.

Supporters of the Rebel Alliance may have felt a disturbance in the Force before discovering there Stormtroopers and Shadow Stormtroopers waiting in the terminals.

Even the airport’s therapy dogs got into character to celebrate the sci-fi film franchise.

Disney recently released the first teaser trailer for the highly anticipated next chapter in the saga. “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” is scheduled for release in December.