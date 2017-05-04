× Broncos elect former coach Red Miller to Ring of Fame

Denver – The Broncos have elected former head coach Red Miller to the Ring of Fame. Miller is the 32nd member of the Broncos Ring of Fame.

Miller complied a 40-22 regular-season record and a 2-3 playoff mark from 1977-80. He never had a losing record in his four seasons with the Broncos, tying for the fourth-most regular-season wins (40) in the NFL during his head coaching tenure—a figure that ranks fourth in Broncos history.

“We always have a couple of names to go over, says Broncos Ring of Fame Committee member John Beake. “Red, as we were discussing, it became unanimous that this is who we’d like to place into the Ring of Fame based on the fact that his coaching career—coming in 1977 and his four years here—were really sterling years that opened the doors and a pathway for the Denver Broncos to go on to where we are today. To have him be the head coach of the first appearance in a Super Bowl in ‘77 in New Orleans verses Dallas was quite a landmark for someone who came in their first year and has that opportunity, especially at that time. It was a new era for the Denver Broncos and we wanted to recognize Red Miller.”

This season marks the 40th anniversary of Super Bowl XII, where Miller led the ‘Orange Crush’ to their first championship game. Red Miller led the franchise to its initial three postseason appearances and the first of its eight Super Bowls from 1977-80.

Miller’s induction ceremony will take place during halftime of a Broncos home game this season (date TDT).