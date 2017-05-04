Blood donors eligible to win a Harley-Davidson

DENVER — Blood donations tend to drop as the school year winds down and summer vacation season kicks into high gear, but Bonfils Blood Center wants to remind people that patients need blood every day in hospitals across Colorado and beyond.

Donors who make time to give blood at any Bonfils community donor center or blood drive during May and June are automatically entered to win prizes, including a Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

In a statement, Bonfil say the promotion is a special thank you for helping ensure patient needs continue to be met.

In all, five names will be drawn during a Facebook live event on Wednesday, July 12.

The grand prize is a Harley-Davidson Fat Boy.

Donors must be age 18 or older by the drawing date to be eligible to win.

Donors who are 16 or 17 will instead be entered to win an iPad mini 4 tablet.

Twenty will be awarded to donors who give in May and another 20 for those who come in during June.

Bonfils has eight community donor centers and daily mobile blood drives across Colorado.

Volunteer blood donors must be at least 16, weigh a minimum of 110 pounds and be in good health.