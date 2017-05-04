× Beef Chile Colorado Frozen Meals recalled

Blount Fine Foods, Corp is recalling its Saffron Road Beef Chile Colorado frozen meals because the boxes are mislabeled and milk is not listed on the packaging.

According to the Food Safety Inspection Service, Beef Chile Colorado is listed on the packaging, but the boxes actually contain cheese enchiladas.

Milk is a known allergen and because of the labeling error, milk is not declared on the ingredient label. The recalled 10-oz products have a “Best By” date of 5/23/18 and were produced on November 23, 2016.