Aurora denies disabled man's request to license pit bull as a service animal

AURORA, Colo. — An Aurora family’s service dog could be put down because it is a pit bull and the breed is banned in the city.

A lawyer for the family said Thursday that city officials have denied a request to license the dog as a service animal.

Diamond’s owner, Mitchell Herman, has autism and suffers from several mental illnesses. If Herman has an emotional episode, Diamond pulls him out of that state, his family explained. Without Diamond’s help, they say their lives are in upheaval. The 7-year-old pit bull escaped from the family’s home on April 7 and was picked up by Aurora Animal Services. The city wouldn’t release Diamond back to her family because pit bulls are banned in the city.

The family said the city shouldn’t be holding their dog because they claim she’s a service animal and protected by federal law.

Aurora’s ordinance says it allows pit bulls as service dogs. But a city spokesman said owners must have a specific pit bull license, which Diamond does not.

On Thursday, the civil city attorney representing Aurora Animal Services denied Herman’s request to have Diamond licensed with the city as a restricted breed.

Herman filed the request for reasonable accommodation under the Americans with Disabilities Act, according to his attorney, Juliet Piccone.

It will now be up to the court to determine the disposition of Diamond, Piccone stated. In a worst-case scenario, the city could eventually euthanize the pit bull. The family faces several charges, including a dog running at large, having a restricted breed and no license. The family has set up a GoFundMe account to pay for animal fees and a lawyer to help get Diamond back home. The family said it is also working to find a home outside of Aurora, in a city that allows pit bulls.