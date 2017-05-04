All about electric bikes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Cycling enthusiasts of all ages can check out the annual festival-style Bike Expo at Bicycle Village in Aurora May 6th & 7th. Highlighting the event is a selection of the newest electric-assist bikes, or e-bikes, that visitors can demo for free. You can check out Electric bikes this weekend. Equipped with a small lithium battery and pedal assist, e-bikes still require pedaling and deliver aerobic exercise but are ideal for riders on a long route or pedaling uphill.

Parents can also get information and register for the free weekly Learn to Bike program—where kids ages three and older can learn to balance and pedal in a one-hour class taught by specially trained instructors. Classes are offered every Sunday morning at all Bicycle Village locations beginning May 14 through mid-September. The fun continues Saturday evening from 4-6pm when partners Bike Denver and El Rancho Brewing Company will present a beer garden with musical entertainment. The newest mountain bikes from Scott, Raleigh, and Trek will also be lined up and available for free demos throughout both days—from 9am to 6pm on Saturday, May 6 and from 10am to 5pm on Sunday, May 7.

Parents can learn about the Kids Trade Up program, a family-centric program to help parents keep up with the correct bike sizes for growing children. Kid’s bikes purchased at any Bicycle Village store can be returned within two years for a 50 percent discount of that original purchase price towards the purchase of their kid’s next new bike. The program and pricing discount is available as long as the kids remain on child-sized bikes.

Kids Trade Up is available at all Bicycle Village locations. For more information about the Bike Expo, Learn to Bike, or Kids Trade Up, visit www.bicyclevillage.com.